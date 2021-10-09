Savannah Marshall Defends WBO Title Against Lolita Muzeya October 16

Tyson Fury Talks About the Future Following His Knockout Win Over Deontay Wilder. The trilogy that is Fury-Wilder III is in the books! At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) stopped Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) in the eleven rounds to retain the WBC world heavyweight title. While far from the most technically skilled affair, it was a contest full of excitement. There were a total of five knockdowns between both men. The Vegas crowd was on their feet wildly cheering from the opening bell. In the end, Fury proved to be too much as he wore out and chopped down his bitter rival. Many are calling the fight a leading candidate for the 2021 Fight of The Year.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO