Savannah Marshall Defends WBO Title Against Lolita Muzeya October 16
Savannah Marshall Cannot Afford Any Missteps Against Lolita Muzeya. Savannah Marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) makes the second defense of the WBO women’s world middleweight title against Lolita Muzeya (16-0, 8 KOs) on October 16 at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England, live on Sky Sports. For the defending champ, she is a fighter in transition. The 30-year-old from Hartlepool, England parted ways with her former promoter Matchroom and signed with Boxxer Promotions on September 1.3kingsboxing.com
