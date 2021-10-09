Ryan Garcia And Joseph Diaz Angling For November 27 Showdown!

Joseph Diaz and Ryan Garcia agree in principle to November 27 battle. While there has yet to be an official announcement, lightweight boxers Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KO’s) and Ryan “King Ry” Garcia (21-0, 18 KO’s) have agreed on all terms to a November 27 showdown. The two have been going back and forth about a potential bout since Diaz defeated Javier Fortuna back on July 9. Truthfully speaking, this is certainly not a bad fight. The dust up will only stand as Jo Jo’s second outing in the division that he is still acclimating to, while Garcia has been idle over the last nine months.