Whether triple-murder suspect Chad Daybell’s trial should be held in Fremont County was debated during a court hearing Tuesday. Daybell has been charged in the murder of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and in the murders of Tylee Ryan, 17, and J.J. Vallow, 6, children of Chad Daybell’s second wife Lori Vallow-Daybell. She has also been charged in the murders but is currently being held at a mental health institution seeking restorative care.

FREMONT COUNTY, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO