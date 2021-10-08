Police Log: 10-9-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Wilson Blanco, 29, of 182 Garden St., Apt. 1, Lawrence, was arrested and charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and speeding at 11:11 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:05 p.m. Thursday at 74 S Elm St.; at 8 a.m. Friday at Chatham Street and Trinity Avenue; at 9:16 a.m. Friday at 123 Maple St.; at 9:44 a.m. Friday at 580 Essex St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 7:46 a.m. Friday at Broad and Green streets

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 7:28 a.m. Friday at 53 Bassett St.

Theft

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at 206 Eastern Ave.

A report of a larceny at 10:33 a.m. Thursday at 127 Washington St.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrests

Kathryn Ann Breslin, 65, of 55 Brackett Place, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 9:11 p.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 9:11 p.m. Thursday on Lafayette Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering to a structure at 12:01 a.m. Friday on Fort Sewall Lane.

Complaints

A report of annoying phone calls at 12:03 p.m. Thursday on Pickwick Road.

Theft

A report of a stolen bike at 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Barnard Hawkes Court.

NAHANT

Complaints

A report of a coyote sighting at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday on Sea View Avenue. A caller reported three coyotes had followed her while she was walking her dog.

At 9:56 a.m. Thursday, a caller from Sherman Avenue reported a resident was being aggressive to one of their laborers and was seeking assistance. Police reported moving the person along.

A report of suspicious activity at 10:19 a.m. Thursday on Ward Road.

Fire

A report of a stove fire at 7:01 p.m. Thursday at Nahant Housing Authority on Nahant Road. The fire department was notified and the building was ventilated.

PEABODY

Arrests

Kairo Costa, 24, of 190 Bridge St., Apt. 2211, Salem, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, use of an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, and on warrants at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Complaints

At 6:27 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported that scooters were interfering with traffic on Jubilee Drive.

Disturbance

At 12:08 a.m. Thursday, a dispute over tips resulted in an employee from Londi’s being fired.

Medical Emergency

At 1:27 a.m. Friday a caller believed they had hypothermia and was transported to Salem Hospital.

At 9:16 a.m. Friday, a customer at The Peabody Diner fell off their stool and was taken to Salem Hospital.

Vandalism

A caller wanted to report that their vehicle had been egged at 1 Rita Road at 10:26 p.m. Thursday.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:21 p.m. Thursday at Walmart at 770 Broadway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 7:56 a.m. Friday at Beach Pools at 1360 Broadway. A caller reported two work vans were broken into.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 1:07 p.m. Thursday at 61 Denver St. A caller reported her vehicle was vandalized overnight; she said someone had put paint on her car. Police reported there was no vandalism; the paint was actually dirt.

Theft

A report of a motor vehicle theft at U-Haul Co. of Boston at 66 Broadway at 7:27 a.m. Thursday. A caller reported a vehicle was not returned on time. A Lynn officer went by the suspect’s house, saw the vehicle, and planned to follow the resident when he returned the vehicle.

At 3:25 p.m. Thursday, a caller from 365 Lincoln Ave. reported four packages were stolen off his porch.