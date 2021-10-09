Squid Game Actress HoYeon Jung Gains 15M Instagram Followers
A fan favorite of Netflix’s huge hit show Squid Game has proven to be none other than an individual whose debut acting role was made on the show, actress HoYeon Jung. She plays the down-and-out North Korean defector and pick-pocketer Kang Sae-byeok in the series, which centers around financially destitute people getting recruited by a shadowy organization into a macabre winner-take-all contest. The participants are pitted against each other in a series of children’s games whose ultimate prize is a life-changing sum, but if a contestant loses in the game, they die.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 1