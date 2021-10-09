Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cache and northeastern Box Elder Counties through 700 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tremonton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail along with heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Logan, Tremonton, Cache, Smithfield, Bear River City, Clarkston, Trenton, Plymouth, Benson, Peter, Riverside, North Logan, Hyde Park, Garland, Honeyville, Mendon, Elwood, Newton, Amalga and Fielding. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 372 and 390. Interstate 84 between mile markers 36 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH