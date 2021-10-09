CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KY

Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-09 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Bourbon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Stoner Creek at Paris affecting Bourbon County. .Heavy rain that fell Thursday has caused the river to rise. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this morning The Flood Warning continues for the Stoner Creek at Paris. * Until this morning. * At 4:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM EDT Saturday was 19.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water floods a few low roads on right bank of creek.

Kentucky Cars
