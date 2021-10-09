Hart District Teachers Of The Year Honored By Governing Board

Sixteen teachers with the William S. Hart Union High School District were recognized as teachers of the year by the governing board on Wednesday. “Recognizing our outstanding teachers is one of the best nights of the year,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “These 16 teachers have shown an ability to connect at the deepest level during one of the most challenging years we’ve had in education.” The District Teacher of the Year is La Mesa science teacher Shelley Turski, who was also named one of 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.”