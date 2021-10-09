CU Boulder lineman arrested for assault

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – An offensive lineman for CU Boulder was arrested this week on assault charges after punching a man who told police he started bleeding from his ear.

Carson Nicholas Lee, 19, is currently on suspension from the CU football team, a representative from the University of Colorado told FOX31. He remains on the team during an evaluation process.

In an arrest affidavit, the victim claims he was helping who he believed was Lee’s girlfriend find a ride home after she appeared intoxicated. He used her phone to order an Uber and then rode with her to make sure she arrived safe to her location.

When he and the girlfriend arrived at the destination, Lee was sitting on the front step.

When the victim walked away, he told police he heard an altercation between Lee and the female. They were arguing about her interaction with the victim who told police he helped get her home.

When the victim tried to clarify what had happened, he told police Lee became angry and shoved the victim to the cement.

From there, according to the affidavit, the victim said he was allegedly punched by Lee about 10 times. He was hit on both sides of his face “in a closed-fist fashion.”

At one point, the victim stood up and was then pushed back down again and punched around 20 more times for a total of 30 punches.

The victim told police he was able to walk back to his home and was going to try to go to bed. However, at one point, he blew his nose and “blood began dripping from his ear.” He then went to the hospital at 3:20 a.m.

When police interviewed Lee after speaking with the victim, Lee said he had argued with the victim over the fact that he had brought the female back to where she was wanting to go.

Lee then said that when the male victim came with the female, Lee saw the male “groping and grabbing” the female. Lee then admitted he got into an altercation with the victim, who tried to swing on Lee in a punching manner but missed.

Lee then told police he initially retaliated by pushing the male down to the ground and might have blacked out in anger. Lee then admitted he threw one punch at the male and made contact.

Lee is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.

