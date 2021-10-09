Fleet Week: Blue Angels practice ahead of big show

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of people spent Friday afternoon at Marina Green watching the first Blue Angels air show of this year’s Fleet Week.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of people watched as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron performed tricks in the sky, including the Thompson family.

Mila Thompson is just two-and-a-half years old, but this is the second time her parents brought her to the show.

She was at the Marina Green for Fleet Week in 2019.

The Thompsons weren’t the only family to enjoy the planes.

Christina Lepe-Duarte said she tries to come every year.

Lepe-Duarte and her father drove all the way from the Geyserville area just to watch the show and spend time together.

“It’s really special because my dad is a veteran from the army and he’s never been,” she said.

Lepe-Duarte’s father, Gustavo, said watching the air shows reminds him of his time in the military.