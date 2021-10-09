The Fuerte Four, boba, Thai in Hollywood, dates

The gloves are off as Gustavo Arellano breaks down the Fuerte Four finalists in the flour and corn tortilla categories leading up to Sunday’s final judging at Smorgasburg for the Great Tortilla Tournament. Food and travel journalist shares her picks for top boba spots in the San Gabriel Valley. Luv 2 Eat chefs Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip brought their Thai cuisine from Phuket to Hollywood, and chronicle their journey in this week’s “In the Weeds.” Chef and restaurateur Peter Hoffman explains why restaurants and diners need to work together to improve the industry. It’s date season at the farmer’s market. Finally, LA Times restaurant critic travels to Little Ethiopia for a global pop-up.