Phillie Phanatic staying in Philadelphia after Phillies settle lawsuit with mascot creators

The Phillies starting outfielders in 2022 need to be Matt Vierling, Mickey Moniak, and Bryce Harper from left to right. Harper is obviously a given to play in Philly for the rest of his career. Moniak and Vierling are each young guys with solid upside. Odubel Herrera has been the Phillies’ primary center fielder this season and it is time to move on from this offseason. Andrew McCutchen has been an amazing clubhouse guy for three years now and hopefully is back in a bench player role next season, but not at his current price. Cutch signed a three-year deal worth $50 million before the 2019 season. An ACL tear in his left knee cost him over 100 games in 2019. In the 59 games he did play, he hit .256 with 10 homers and 29 RBI’s. In the 60 season in 2020, Cutch played 57 games hitting .253 with another 10 home runs and 34 RBI’s. In 2020, his OBP sank to .324. This season, Cutch will end playing in 144 games (assuming he plays the final two games), his average has sank to .221 and his OBP is .335. The power numbers have gone up, but Cutch was on pace to strikeout more this season than any other season in his career. Bringing Andrew McCutchen back for another year or two is only smart if he comes off the bench.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO