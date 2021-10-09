CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillie Phanatic staying in Philadelphia after Phillies settle lawsuit with mascot creators

By Wajih AlBaroudi
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of doubt the Philadelphia Phillies will officially keep their fan-favorite mascot, Phillie Phanatic, by settling a lawsuit with its creators on Friday. Phillie Phanatic creators Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison previously threatened to sell the mascot to another team, and the Phillies responded by filing a federal complaint against them in 2019.

