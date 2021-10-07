Museum receives $20K to help manage volunteer program
Museum of the Albemarle has received a $20,000 pandemic response grant to help manage its museum volunteer program. The museum recently was one of 90 organizations in the state to receive an American Rescue Plan Humanities Operating Support Grant from North Carolina Humanities. The grants are designed to help recipients “support their operational costs and restart or create new humanities programs to reconnect communities,” according to a press release.www.dailyadvance.com
