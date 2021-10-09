Park City Council candidates tout experience in KPCW forum
With temperatures dropping, ballots arriving in mailboxes soon, and less than a month to go until election day, campaign season in Park City is heating up. Park City’s three city council candidates -- incumbent councilor Tim Henney, local business owner Tana Toly, and local consultant Jeremy Rubell -- faced off in an hour-long discussion with KPCW’s Leslie Thatcher about the campaign and the issues facing Park City.www.kpcw.org
Comments / 0