CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Park City Council candidates tout experience in KPCW forum

KPCW
KPCW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With temperatures dropping, ballots arriving in mailboxes soon, and less than a month to go until election day, campaign season in Park City is heating up. Park City’s three city council candidates -- incumbent councilor Tim Henney, local business owner Tana Toly, and local consultant Jeremy Rubell -- faced off in an hour-long discussion with KPCW’s Leslie Thatcher about the campaign and the issues facing Park City.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KPCW

Mayoral candidates discuss Olympic Games

Should Park City host another Winter Olympic games? Candidates for Park City Mayor tackled that question at a debate Monday, hosted by KPCW, the Park Record, the Park City Chamber, and The Park City Community Foundation. Current City Council member Nann Worel said she was not in Park City for...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Local News Hour - October 12, 2021

( 3:42) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. ( 16:50) Park City School Board member Andrew Caplan and District Business Administrator Todd Hauber answer questions on the $79 million school bond questions. ( 41:52) Doug Pope a member of the Heber City Cowboy...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Kamas meeting brings out bond support

The Summit County Council, meeting last Wednesday in Kamas, heard from another audience supporting the $50 million open space bond on the November ballot. Council members answered questions and talked about the opportunities possible with the bond. The council meeting, at the South Summit Services Building in Kamas, drew some...
KAMAS, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Park City, UT
Elections
Utah State
Utah Elections
Park City, UT
Government
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy