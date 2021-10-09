Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Palm Beach County through 1030 PM EDT At 939 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Wellington to 10 miles southeast of Belle Glade Camp to near Holey Land Wildlife Refuge. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Belle Glade, Palm Beach, South Bay, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Parkland, Palm Springs, Lantana, Lake Park, Atlantis and Haverhill. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE LIGHTNING...EXCESSIVE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH