TONIGHT: Aside from the cloud coverage in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere, we had a pretty decent day for your Tuesday. We mixed in more sun early in the day with the clouds building in later on. A few areas to our north saw rain but most of us remained dry. Thermometers maxed out in the mid 70s today, yes another warmer than average day. We will see more seasonable temps by the time we transition into the weekend, something to look forward to. Overnight into Wednesday morning, we will remain mostly clear with a few clouds lingering around. Overnight lows return to the upper 50s if not low 60s. Some patchy river valley fog is possible again, thanks to calm winds.

