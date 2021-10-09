CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New World anti-cheat causing issues for gamers: Here’s the fix

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
New World, being an online game with competitive PvP, requires anti-cheat software. Anti-cheat software is nothing new, but in New World‘s case, it’s actually causing issues for some players. Apparently, Easy Anti-Cheat – New World‘s anti-cheat software of choice – is having some connection issues that are preventing people from even launching the game.

If you count yourself among the group that has been locked out of New World because of this issue with Easy Anti-Cheat, you can breathe a sigh of relief because there seems to be a workaround. On the New World forums, Amazon has detailed a couple of potential fixes for the issue, and they both seem pretty straightforward.

The first involves verifying New World‘s game files through Steam, which is as easy as right-clicking on the game in your Steam library, selecting “Properties,” navigating to the “Local Files” tab, and then selecting “Verify integrity of game files.” You’ll need to wait as Steam verifies your installation, but it usually doesn’t take more than a few minutes for the process to complete.

If verifying the integrity of your Steam files doesn’t make a difference, Amazon also recommends reinstalling Easy Anti-Cheat. That can be done by again right-clicking on New World in your Steam library, going to “Manage,” and then selecting “Browse local files.” From there, open the folder named “EasyAntiCheat” and run the EAC executable inside. Click the “Repair Service” button that appears in the new window and that should fix your installation and the issues associated with it.

While we’re not sure if Amazon and Easy Anti-Cheat are working on a more permanent fix for this issue, hopefully, these two workarounds suffice for most people who can’t get into the game because of the EAC connection issue. Did one of those methods work for you? Head down to the comments section and let us know!

