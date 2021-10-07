Perry County jail administrator accused of helping murder suspect escape, giving her marijuana vape
A Perry County jail administrator helped a murder suspect escape, then furnished her with a device so she could vape marijuana, according to the sheriff's office. Shortly after midnight on Sept. 24, Assistant Jail Administrator Abby Strange, who had just finished her shift, helped inmate Sandra Rappold escape from the Perry County jail in Perryville, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.www.nwaonline.com
