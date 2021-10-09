CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 MLB playoffs scores: Live updates as Rays try to grow lead vs. Red Sox; Brewers edge Braves in Game 1

By R.J. Anderson, Dayn Perry
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball's 2021 postseason is kicking into high gear Friday with a four-game slate of divisional round matchups. The Astros won the first game of the day, taking a 2-0 ALDS lead over the White Sox. In the second game, the Brewers eked out a Game 1 win over the Braves by a score of 2-1. The Giants and Dodgers square off in the nightcap, and the Red Sox are trying to even up their series with the Red Sox with ALDS Game 2. (Here's the complete playoff schedule.)

