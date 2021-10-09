Another COVID-19 testing option available in downtown Gillette
Curative, a COVID-19 testing startup, is seeing good daily testing numbers in the week since opening a satellite site in downtown Gillette, the company said Tuesday. By 3 p.m. Oct. 5, more than 20 residents had come and gone from the old Cloud Peak Energy building on Gillette Ave, which now serves as the courthouse annex, with staff expecting 35 or more total by the end of the day, according to Blake Lackey, Curative senior director of operations for Wyoming.county17.com
Comments / 0