CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillette, WY

Another COVID-19 testing option available in downtown Gillette

By Ryan Lewallen
county17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurative, a COVID-19 testing startup, is seeing good daily testing numbers in the week since opening a satellite site in downtown Gillette, the company said Tuesday. By 3 p.m. Oct. 5, more than 20 residents had come and gone from the old Cloud Peak Energy building on Gillette Ave, which now serves as the courthouse annex, with staff expecting 35 or more total by the end of the day, according to Blake Lackey, Curative senior director of operations for Wyoming.

county17.com

Comments / 0

Related
Iola Register

Most families choose COVID testing option

After hearing from a parent concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in Iola schools, board members asked for updates from the building principals. They said the district’s new “Test to Stay and Learn” policy seems to be working well, with most students choosing to be tested daily for the virus rather than quarantine at home after an exposure.
Winona Daily News

Free COVID-19 testing available Tuesday in Independence

Trempealeau County is hosting a free opportunity to get tested against COVID-19 Tuesday. Anyone who lives in Wisconsin and is 12 months old or older will be able to be tested in Independence from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will be located at the county’s Health Care Center...
Gillette News Record

COVID-19 testing volume remains high at CCH despite more testing options

An additional free COVID-19 testing site opened in Gillette recently, but has that impacted testing demand at other area facilities?. Campbell County Health expected the new facility to take on some of its testing volume, but about two weeks after the new facility began testing, the difference has not appeared yet.
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gillette, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Gillette, WY
Health
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
county17.com

COVID-19 Update for Friday, Oct. 8

Wyoming has reached an unfortunate milestone in the fight with COVID-19. There have been 45 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the previous update Oct. 8. That brings to number of Wyoming residents have died from complications arising from COVID-19 to 1,041, of which 85 of whom resided in Campbell County the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Friday.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
CBS 46

Free COVID-19 testing available in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) — Free COVID-19 testing is available in Norcross to Georgians looking to get tested. Curative will be offering shallow nasal PCR testing at its mobile van testing site at Universal Church, located on 6081 Singleton Road. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5...
NORCROSS, GA
boreal.org

Minnesota to expand COVID-19 testing options in schools

Gov. Tim Walz speaks outside of a school building Wednesday about the need to expand COVID-19 testing options. "We need everyone to participate in this. I need all our school buildings to participate," Walz said. Photo: Elizabeth Shockman | MPR News. Students who experience COVID-19 symptoms at school will still...
MINNESOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Vermont makes COVID-19 testing available at all schools

(The Center Square) – Resources and information have been distributed to school districts around Vermont to help keep more kids in school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said Tuesday. In a news release, Gov. Phil Scott said all public and independent schools will now be able to establish COVID-19...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Testing#Covid 19 Testing#Cloud Peak Energy#Curative
staradvertiser.com

Free COVID-19 rapid tests available in Nanakuli on Wednesdays in October

The Hawaii Department of Health today announced the availability of free COVID-19 rapid testing in Nanakuli every Wednesday in October. The department is teaming up with the Hawaii National Guard to offer free testing at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center – Nanakuli Clinic at 87-2070 Farrington Highway from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Oct. 13, 20, and 27.
WAIANAE, HI
East Texas News

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available

Polk County has partnered with AIT Laboratories, a HealthTrackRx company, to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the parking lot behind the Polk County Annex at 602 E. Church St. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. To register for a COVID-19 test in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Overwhelming" COVID

As the national count of COVID cases goes down, they aren't going down fast enough—certainly in the states you're about to read about. These are the states where hospitals are COVID-strained, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Read on to see all 5 states—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
GILLETTE, WY
maine.gov

Maine DHHS Announces Expanded COVID-19 Testing Options

AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today expanded options for COVID-19 testing in Maine, including improved availability of testing for child care facilities and the addition of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing at Walgreens pharmacies throughout Maine. “While the way out of the pandemic is...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cnybj.com

McMahon discusses another booster clinic, community testing site, and concern about COVID-19 clusters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County will host another COVID-vaccine booster clinic, is planning for a new community-testing location, and has concerns about virus clusters in businesses and nursing homes. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon shared details during a Friday afternoon COVID-19 briefing. Cluster reports. The county executive expressed concern about...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Mountain Times

State strengthens school testing program, makes Covid-19 rapid testing available to all schools

On Monday, Oct. 4, the state of Vermont distributed resources and information to all Vermont public and independent schools to enable them to establish Covid-19 response testing. The state is bolstering existing testing tools with rapid testing to help keep […] Read More The post State strengthens school testing program, makes Covid-19 rapid testing available to all schools appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Eastern Arizona Courier

Free COVID-19 testing available at Copper Mountain Clinic

Starting today, Copper Mountain Clinic is offering a free drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic. It will be open Monday-Friday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanks to a partnership with the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties they'll be able to provide 5,100 tests completely free to the community.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: Paying for Covid-19 testing

(ABC 6 News) - When the federal vaccine mandate goes into effect, testing will become mandatory for those who do not want to be vaccinated against covid. But those tests won't remain free. So who will carry the burden of the cost?. It's becoming a more widely talked about issue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedailytexan.com

Incentivize COVID-19 testing

Although there is no official testing requirement in place, UT encourages students, faculty and staff to test for COVID-19 weekly. To increase participation, the University has opened more Proactive Community Testing sites that have the capacity to test 15,000 people per week. However, the participation rate still remains low. Only 7,687 tests were administered last week.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy