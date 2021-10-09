Browns and Chargers collide in battle of 3-1 teams in Los Angeles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – A pair of 3-1 teams meet in Los Angeles as the Browns visit SoFi Stadium for the first time since the open-air dome opened in 2020.

The Browns haven’t beaten the Chargers on the road since 1991 dropping their previous five between the two teams on the west coast.

Cleveland’s defense is coming off strong back-to-back showings that saw them hold opponents to single digits in consecutive games for the first time since 1995 and they’ve surrendered just 20 combined points over the last 10 quarters.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who served as John Carroll’s defensive coordinator/secondary coach for three years, is a Perry, Ohio native and many in his family are Browns fans.

What to watch for – Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to play with a torn left labrum, which he says is not affecting his play, but his accuracy and completion percentage have taken a significant hit since suffering the injury in Week 2 against the Texans.

Left guard Joel Bitonio, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the three previous seasons, will become just the fourth player since 1999 to start 100 games for the Browns and just the 12th player to appear in the same number of games for the team since its return. Bitonio, who grew up in Long Beach, California, plans to have between 30-40 family and friends on hand.

The Browns lead the league with 708 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns and 41 rushing first downs, and their rushing attack has racked up at least 150 yards on the ground in each of their first four games. With Mayfield not at 100%, and the Chargers 29th ranked run defense allowing 139.5 yards per game, opportunity knocks for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to carry the load if needed.

The uncertainty for the Browns at left tackle – Jedrick Wills Jr. was downgraded Saturday to out due to a left ankle injury and his backup Chris Hubbard is lost for the season and will require surgery to repair a triceps injury – Chargers Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa could have a field day working off the right side of L.A.’s defensive line. Bosa has 2 1/5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six QB hits this season. Bosa has five tackles for loss and three sacks in two games against the Browns.

Conversely Rams rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater will be tasked with slowing Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Slater has played well, but Garrett, who leads the NFL with six sacks, will be his toughest test to date.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who is completing 68.9% of his passes with nine touchdowns and three interceptions, has 10 300-yard passing games through his first 19 NFL starts. He is tied with Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino for the most 300-yard games through two seasons. Herbert has thrown a league-leading 13 touchdown passes in October since last season.

Last Week – Browns beat the Vikings 14-7, Chargers beat the Raiders 28-14

The last time – October 14, 2019: Chargers 38, Browns 14

Series history – Chargers lead 17-9-1

Rankings – Points per game: Browns 12 (25.0), Chargers T-14 (23.8)

Total yards per game: Browns 11 (389.3), Chargers 10 (391)

Rushing yards per game: Browns 1 (177.0), Chargers T-16 (107.5)

Passing yards per game: Browns 26 (212.3), Chargers 6 (283.5)

Points allowed per game: Browns 4 (16.8), Chargers 7 (18.5)

Total defensive yards allowed per game: Browns 2 (250.3), Chargers 9 (332.0)

Rushing yards allowed per game: Browns 3 (66.5), Chargers 29 (139.5)

Passing yards allowed per game: Browns 3 (183.8), Chargers 5 (192.5)

Turnover ratio: Browns T-18 (-1), Chargers T-6 (+3)

Projected starters for Browns – Offense: WR Odell Beckham Jr., LT James Hudson III, LG Joel Bitonio, C JC Tretter, RG Wyatt Teller, RT Jack Conklin, TE Austin Hooper, WR Anthony Schwartz, QB Baker Mayfield, RB Nick Chubb, FB Andy Janovich

Defense: DE Myles Garrett, DT Malik Jackson, DT Malik McDowell, DE Jadeveon Clowney, WILL Malcolm Smith, MIKE Anthony Walker, SAM Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, CB Denzel Ward, CB Greedy Williams, SS Ronnie Harrison Jr., FS John Johnson III

Injury report – OUT: CB Greg Newsome II (calf), OL Chris Hubbard (triceps), LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow), LB Tony Fields Jr. (shoulder), DE Myles Garrett (knee/ankle), CB Troy Hill (toe), DE Takkarist McKinley (ankle/knee), TE David Njoku (knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C J.C. Tretter (knee/back), CB Denzel Ward (neck); EXPECTED TO PLAY: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), RT Jack Conklin (knee), DT Malik Jackson (rest/not injury related)

Uniforms – White jersey, brown pants.

Broadcast – Radio: 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns radio network. TV: WOIO TV-19 (CBS)

Kickoff – 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium; Inglewood, California

Our prediction – Browns 27, Chargers 24

Our prediction record – 4-0