CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

String Of Violence On NYC School Campuses, Dramatic Drop In Safety Officers Has Parents Concerned For Students’ Wellbeing

By Marcia Kramer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Fb3L_0cLk0cEH00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been a dramatic drop in safety officers in New York City schools, and since in-person learning resumed this fall, we’ve seen a string of violence on campuses.

It has parents worried about the safety of their kids.

As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, the head of the school safety union is saying “I told you so,” claiming that city officials didn’t listen when he said the “defund the police” movement and a lack of funds to hire more agents would leave schools vulnerable and students unprotected.

New York City police officers joined an army of extra school safety agents outside Fanny Lou Hamer Freedom High School in the Bronx as the Department of Education beefed up security, including bringing in portable scanning equipment to the non-scanning school after a 16-year-old student stabbed an 18-year-old three times in the school library.

Only two agents were on duty. The DOE conceded there should have been four.

“It’s very concerning, very concerning,” parent Arelis Gonzalez said. “The first day of school was bad. Like, there was no safety. Everybody was all over the place.”

“You know, these children, they should be checked, you know, before they enter into the school, before they get inside, you know. They have to check their bags. They have to check everything,” parent Violet Atiri said.

The stabbing at Fanny Lou Hamer is just one of a spate of violent incidents that have rocked the system since students returned to the classroom.

You can see the knife in a teenager’s hand in disturbing video at Harry S. Truman High School , where a 14-year-old was stabbed in the head in a fight over a girl.

It goes on and on. Near Metropolitan Diploma High School in Brownsville , a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the neck, and a 15-year-old was slashed in the face at DeWitt Clinton High School.

“Why would a child think the next thing to do is to stab another child?” Atiri said.

“This is something that we warned everyone about last year. The whole ‘defund the police, get school safety out of schools’ movement was going to take effect when schools open,” said Teamsters Local 237 President Gregory Floyd.

Floyd, who represents school safety agents, says the combination of “defund the police” cuts and the vaccine mandate have spelled a dramatic drop in personnel — 1,200 agents who retired weren’t replaced and 600 more are not at work because they refused to get the COVID shot.

Instead of 5,500 agents, Floyd says there are now 3,700.

“This results in violence not being prevented,” he said.

A DOE spokesman insisted serious incidents in city schools are 40% lower than before the pandemic, but he offered no statistics to back it up.

CBS2 went to the NYPD, which said there were 60 felony assaults for the entire 12-month 2019 school year. In the last two months, there have been about 15, so if felony assaults continue at the same pace, they could far outstrip the pre-pandemic totals.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Human Justice March Calls For New Strategy To Address Gun Violence, Systemic Issues In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Community groups say there needs to a new strategy to address gun violence in New York City. They took that message across three boroughs, and marched more than 31 miles. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports on what they said needs to change. With more than 1,200 shootings and nearly 1,500 victims so far this year, gun violence is on the rise in New York City, but you don’t have to tell that to the group of community activists on the front line of the crisis. “If you start with ‘criminal,’ justice is not possible. But when you start with ‘human,’ all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Federal Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction Against N.Y.’s Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A federal judge has temporarily allowed health care workers in New York to skip mandatory COVID-19 vaccines if they apply for religious exemptions. He granted a preliminary injunction on Tuesday morning, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported. The health care workers protesting the vaccine mandate objected to being forced to take vaccines that used fetal cell lines from procured abortions. A New York state health official confirmed in an affidavit that fetal cell lines were used in the testing and production of current COVID-19 vaccines. Seventeen health care workers sued last month, objecting to the state Department of Health’s vaccine mandate,...
CBS New York

Exclusive: Family Of Jermaine Foster, Suspect In Death Of Nurse Maria Ambrocio, Speaks Out; ‘It’s So Heartbreaking’

IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) –  A beloved nurse who died after being knocked over by a suspected mugger in Times Square will be remembered Monday during a memorial Mass. Now we’re hearing from a family member of the man charged with the nurse’s murder. As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, Orrett montague  remains in shock. His stepson, 26-year-old Jermaine Foster is charged with murder in connection with the death of 58-year-old Maria Ambrocio. “He’s never gotten into trouble of this sort,” he said. “I feel so bad for them… I know, it’s so heartbreaking.” Maria Ambrocio (Photo provided) Ambrocio, a longtime oncology nurse at Bayonne Medical Center,...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Greenburgh Woman Denies Using Ethnic Slurs, Assaulting Mother At Child’s Birthday Party

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was arrested in Westchester County after she crashed a 9-year-old’s backyard birthday party. Police say the woman, upset over noise, used ethnic slurs and assaulted the organizer, but she denies it. It was cakes, cookies and decorations galore for Saturday night’s Halloween-themed birthday party for Diana Navarro’s 9-year-old. She organized it in the yard of her cousin Erwin Gramajo’s house, located on a dead-end street in Greenburgh. “We was having a really nice time with the family and friends when suddenly this lady show up,” Navarro told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. “She just came to the house and...
GREENBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Inquiry To Be Launched Into Newburgh Schools Following Starvation Death Of 7-Year-Old Peter Cuacuas

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The starvation death of a 7-year-old boy has led to murder charges, and now a likely inquiry into why the system designed to protect him apparently failed. Peter Cuacuas weighed just 37 pounds when he died on Feb. 10. The Orange County district attorney said Peter was locked in a room in an apartment on William Street in Newburgh, denied food, and starved to death, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. His main caregiver, Felicia Bravo, has been charged, along with her boyfriend, the boy’s father. The cruelty allegedly began in January, when the boy stopped joining remote learning classes at...
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

Woman Shot In Head In Stray Bullet Shooting In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was critically injured after being struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Tuesday. According to the NYPD, three teenagers got into an argument at Belmont and Georgia avenues in East New York just before 9 p.m. At some point, shots were fired. At least one of those bullets hit a 30-year-old woman in the head. As CBS2’s Cory James reports, it appeared about a dozen bullets went flying. She was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition. Police are looking for the suspects, who took off.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Mount Sinai Researchers Studying Psychological Effects Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Front-Line Health Care Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us, especially on health care workers who have had to deal with life-and-death issues for the past 18 months. We now know that working on the front lines has taken quite a mental health toll on those workers. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on a new study that uses technology to monitor stress among doctors and nurses. READ MORE: Caring During COVID: How Parents Can Help Their Children Handle Pandemic-Related Stress Dr. James Marion, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is a renowned gastroenterologist, but when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gabby Petito Died By Strangulation, Wyoming Coroner Finds

BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Wyoming coroner said Tuesday the results of Gabby Petito‘s autopsy find that she died by strangulation. Weeks ago, we learned the manner of death: homicide. And now we know the cause of death, the specific injury that caused Petito’s death. It’s a finding that amplifies a tragedy that’s being followed around the world, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported. “In the manner of death of Gabrielle Petito, we find the cause and manner of the cause death by strangulation and the manner is homicide,” Teton County, Wyoming coroner Dr. Brent Blue said. Gabby Petito: Timeline Of Road Trip With...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Kramer
CBS New York

Flags Flown At Half-Staff In Bayonne To Honor Nurse Maria Ambrocio

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis is ordering all flags in his city to be flown at half-staff to honor a nurse who died after being knocked down by a suspected mugger in Times Square. Maria Ambrocio was a Bayonne resident and an oncology nurse at Bayonne Medical Center. Ambrocio was in Times Square on Friday when police say Jermaine Foster ran into her after allegedly stealing someone’s phone. She fell, cracking her skull on the pavement. She later died at the hospital. Foster was arrested and is facing murder charges.
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS New York

Headstones Toppled At Historic New Jersey Cemetery

DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nine headstones were toppled over at a historic New Jersey cemetery. The Orchard Street Cemetery was vandalized sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Groundskeepers are shocked and saddened by what they called a brutal attack. Orchard Street Cemetery is known for being the site of graves from prominent local and business people.
VANDALISM
CBS New York

Gabby Petito Search: Timeline Of Road Trip With Fiancé Brian Laundrie, Notable Dates And Events

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search for Gabby Petito has apparently come to a tragic end. The FBI said they believe Petito’s body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park. The 22-year-old Blue Point, N.Y. native went missing after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. He mysteriously returned to the home they shared in Florida in the van they were traveling in, but without Petito. Police have wanted to question Laundrie about Petito’s disappearance, but he declined – and then apparently disappeared himself. Here are notable dates in the search for Petito: LATE JUNE: According to North Port, Florida Police,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Monmouth County, N.J. Officials Give CBS2 Tutorial On How Early In-Person Voting Will Work

FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in New Jersey, and the state is rolling out the details for early in-person voting. It’s a new option for voters. Back in March, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation mandating early in-person voting in the state beginning with the 2021 general election. On Tuesday, Monmouth County election officials offered a show and tell on how early, in-person voting will work. For nine days leading up to Election Day, in-person early voting will be an option in the Garden State. “It means more ways and more days to vote in person in New...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#School Library#Wellbeing#The School Safety Union
CBS New York

Exclusive: New Jersey Man Victim Of Baseball Bat Attack In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brutal bat attack was caught on camera in Brooklyn. And as the victim recovers in the hospital, police are searching for the suspects, CBS2’s Cory James reported Monday. Chayanne De La Cruz is in a hospital bed with a fractured eye, busted lip, and eight stitches, along with staples in his head. The 34-year-old’s face was bloodied and bruised following the attack in Sunset Park. Surveillance cameras were rolling as the assault unfolded on 34th Street and 4th Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Saturday. “I was walking with my friend,” De La Cruz said. Visiting from New Jersey, De La Cruz...
CBS New York

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea Joins Peace & Unity Walk In Brooklyn For National Faith And Blue Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This weekend is full of events to strengthen outreach between police and communities. Saturday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea joined civil rights leader Rev. Markel Hutchins in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, for a peace and unity walk. It’s part of the National Faith and Blue Weekend, designed to build respect, understanding and common ground between law enforcement and neighborhoods. “The way we get past what we’re seeing right now, particularly with the gun violence, is everyone working together,” Shea said. “This is the kind of reformation that our communities need to decrease the tensions, to decrease the violence and increase the public safety,” Hutchins said. Other events this weekend include town halls, picnics, athletic events and vigils.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Teens, 13 And 16, Shot Inside Harlem Restaurant; City Council Calls On Albany To Help Address Gun Violence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several members of the City Council are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to change the bail reform law. They believe it will help reduce an increase in shootings. The request comes after two teenagers were shot in the city on Wednesday night, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported. Surveillance video captured the shooting’s aftermath. Young men are seen running. One of the victims doubles over and then collapses on the street. “It’s like lawlessness right now,” one person said. Police said it all happened inside a Mama’s Fried Chicken in Harlem at around 8:45 p.m. A 13-year-old and 16-year-old...
ALBANY, NY
CBS New York

Drug Store Managers In NYC Say Shoplifting Skyrocketing, Which Is Why More Items Are Under Lock And Key

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Drug stores have been locking up items for years, but if you’ve been shopping recently you may have noticed more and more products being locked up, including bars of soap, deodorant, and even toothbrushes. CBS2’s Alice Gainer explains why. It has become a common site at drug stores around New York City — aisles and aisles of products under lock and key. “Shampoos, deodorants … What I’m also seeing is that a lot of stuff is not even on the shelves,” said Eurik Perez of Manhattan. “They have it locked up because sometimes they get boosters that come in there...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Teacher Accused Of Forcibly Removing 2nd Grader’s Hijab In Class

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A school district in Essex County is investigating an allegation of discrimination by a teacher against a Muslim second grader. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke with the girl’s mother. “I try to teach them modesty and teach them what God wants us to do and what is our purpose here,” said Cassandra Wyatt. Wyatt’s 7-year-old daughter and her sister have been wearing the hijab, or a head scarf, since they were very young. They are Muslim. Wyatt says her daughter’s second grade teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School in Maplewood forcefully removed the hijab from her head this week. “She said ‘Yes...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Police: Human Remains Found In California Area Where Missing New Jersey Native Lauren Cho Last Seen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update in the search for missing New Jersey native Lauren Cho. The 30-year-old disappeared in June during a cross-country trip to California with her boyfriend. #BREAKING: @sbcountysheriff found human remains in #YuccaValley & are working to identify them. This is where 30-year-old NJ resident, Lauren “El” Cho, went missing. She traveled to CA w/ her boyfriend late last year & he reported her missing in June @CBSNewYork @CBSLA @cbslocal pic.twitter.com/S7XJu69ESD — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) October 10, 2021 Police searching for her said Sunday they have found human remains in a remote area where Cho was last seen. READ MORE: New York City Couple Recounts Pleasant Interaction With Missing Flemington, N.J. Woman Lauren Cho In California The coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death. Officials said the process could take several weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

NYPD Releases Video Of Child Accused In Bronx Playground Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a boy accused in a shooting at a Bronx playground. Investigators said the child, who appears to be holding a gun in the video, got into an argument with a 13-year-old boy and shot him in the knee. It happened inside Hunts Point Playground just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the alleged shooter goes by the nickname “Chulo.” He is between 11 and 13 years old and is under 5 feet tall. Investigators said the boy ran from the scene with four other people wanted for questioning. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Rally Outside Barclays Center To Protest COVID Restrictions Impacting High School Student-Athletes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was planned for Sunday outside Barclays Center to protest COVID restrictions impacting student-athletes at public schools in New York City. The Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) has some of the strictest COVID rules in the country. Legendary Cardozo High School basketball coach Ron Naclerio said the current rules forbid scouts from attending practices at parks. Naclerio called the PSAL’s fan rule mindboggling since so many kids in the city rely on scholarships to attend college. “If it’s to keep everybody safe, why is everybody allowed to go to a Knick game or a Net game or a hockey game that gets vaccinated?” Naclerio said earlier in the week. A Department of Education spokesperson previously told CBS2, “… we were able to resume competitive athletics because of our multi-layered approach to health and safety. We are constantly evaluating our spectator policies based on the current healthcare landscape.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy