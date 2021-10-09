Reapportionment Commission Approves District Maps For Berrien County
Berrien County will soon have a new map of county commission districts following a vote Friday by the Berrien County Apportionment Commission. The county currently has twelve commissioners, and that won’t change. However, their district lines will look different. Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler told the Berrien County Board of Commissioners Thursday the new maps are needed after each census. She noted there were population changes in the county from the previous census.www.wsjm.com
