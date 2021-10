Fifteen to 20 individuals in military fatigues and vests, but without ID on their uniforms, formed a caravan at about 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles from Kern County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife—all partners in the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA).

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO