SCREEN TIME: Fright fests and arterial anniversaries
Film history is filled with taglines meant to strike dread in audiences’ hearts. Now, to the likes of “The night he came home” and “In space, no one can hear you scream,” we can add, “All screenings subject to change due to the delta variant.” Disruptions in film showings can seem trivial compared to a massive health crisis, but seeing freaky, frightening films ahead of Halloween is a long-missed sign of normalcy.creativeloafing.com
Comments / 0