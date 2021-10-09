CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

WPIAL recognizes 5 schools with Sportsmanship Award

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBzzv_0cLijqhf00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Zach Panza celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty shot against Kiski Area on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Fridley Field in Hampton.

Six-time winner Hampton was among five schools named Friday as recipients of the WPIAL Sportsmanship Award, joining Derry, Laurel, Moon and Upper St. Clair.

This is the 25th year for the awards, which recognize the schools that “best demonstrate the elements of good sportsmanship,” the WPIAL said in a press release announcing the awards.

A WPIAL committee chooses the winners from nominees. The schools receive a banner and will be honored Nov. 17 during the WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit at the Heinz History Center and Sports Museum.

This was the first time Upper St. Clair received the award, making the Panthers the 67th different WPIAL school to be recognized. This is Derry’s fifth sportsmanship award. Laurel and Moon have won twice.

The honors were based on the 2020-21 academic year.

Hampton previously received the award in 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12, 2017-18 and 2019-20. Derry was honored in 1996-97 and three in consecutive years from 1999-2002.

Laurel was recognized in 2000-01, and Moon in 2013-14.

Tags: Derry Area, Hampton, Laurel, Moon, Upper St. Clair

Comments / 0

Related
Watertown Public Opinion

State AA Girls Tennis: Watertown takes fifth, wins Sportsmanship Award

SIOUX FALLS — Watertown High School’s girls tennis team closed out a successful season with a fifth-place finish in the state Class AA tournament that concluded Friday. The Arrows scored 269 points and also received the Sportsmanship Award in the 12-team tournament. Rapid City Stevens scored 469.5 points to capture its first state title since 2006. Harrisburg was second at 445, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln at 403.5.
WATERTOWN, SD
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

High school football rankings: Steel Valley moves into top five in WPIAL Class 2A

Steel Valley’s turnaround season has now earned the Ironmen a spot in the Post-Gazette rankings. Steel Valley was 4-5 two years ago and only 1-5 in 2020. But after the Ironmen’s first five games of this year, they still have a zero in the loss column and a No. 5 next to their name in the WPIAL Class 2A rankings.
HIGH SCHOOL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Sportsmen/PSN High School Football Week 5 Rankings

It’s time to start the week with getting a look at the new WPIAL Sportsmen/PSN WPIAL and City League rankings. Following this weekends results, here’s our latest rankings heading into Week 5 of the season. WPIAL 6A:. 1) Central Catholic. 2) Mt. Lebanon. 3) Seneca Valley. 4) North Allegheny. 5)...
HIGH SCHOOL
WCJB

Cornerstone Academy awarded sportsmanship award from the state athletic association

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cornerstone Academy in Gainesville has been awarded a yearly state award for sportsmanship from the Florida High School Athletic Association. The school, which is located at 1520 NW 34th St., was awarded the Fred E. Rozelle award for sportsmanship in Class 2A for this year. An award is given out for the winner and runner-up each year in each of the state’s six athletic divisions. Rozelle was a graduate of Columbia High School in Lake City, then coached basketball and football throughout the state.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpial#Panthers
abc12.com

Northern Michigan school concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) - A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team. The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board. There’s support for sending a protest...
MICHIGAN STATE
easttexasradio.com

Stone Middle School Recognizes September Standouts

Stone Middle School Principal Dee Hudson recognized September’s ‘Star Students’. Their teachers nominated two students per grade for showing excellent citizenship or going above and beyond in their school work. Students receiving the outstanding achievement award from sixth grade, beginning left, are Peyton Adamson and Gabriel Escobedo, seventh-graders Abigail Laughlin...
EDUCATION
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

High school football rankings: Mt. Lebanon moves to No. 1 in WPIAL and No. 3 in state

In the locker room after Mt. Lebanon knocked off Central Catholic on Saturday, Mt. Lebanon’s team danced and jumped around to the old song “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” For sure, the Blue Devils have climbed to the top of the mountain in the Post-Gazette WPIAL rankings. Mt. Lebanon is...
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington School Officials Stress Commitment To Sportsmanship During All WHS Athletic Events, Statement To Be Read At Beginning Of Each Game

Below is a letter from Wilmington school officials:. As stated in the WHS Athletic Handbook, sportsmanship is the number one priority for all coaches and student-athletes representing the Wilmington High School athletic program. The ideals of good sportsmanship, ethical behavior, and integrity should permeate all interscholastic athletics in our community. In perception and practice, good sportsmanship shall be defined as those qualities of behavior which are characterized by generosity and genuine concern for others. Our athletic fields should be the laboratory to produce good citizens reflecting “fair play” in every area of life.
WILMINGTON, MA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
901
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy