CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rare Hunks: Walter Hill's Southern Comfort At 40

The Quietus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Hill might not have intended Southern Comfort as a Vietnam allegory 40 years ago, but his war film remains effective with its flawed male soldiers, finds Brogan Morris. Walter Hill never made topical films - at least not deliberately. Instead, the action stylist, now 79 and still making movies (his latest, the Western Dead for A Dollar, is due out next year), has almost without exception made genre pictures about relationships between masculine men and the codes they live by. Contemporary matters just don’t seem to interest Hill; if he isn’t making films set in the American past, he’s bringing out-of-time archetypes into modern settings where the law seems curiously Old West.

thequietus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cohen Film Collection Preparing Major 4K Releases in 2022, Including ‘The Ballad of the Sad Café’

Cohen Film Collection is gearing up for a number of newly restored releases, among them Simon Callow’s 1991 drama “The Ballad of the Sad Café” and a number of Buster Keaton works. Part of New York-based Cohen Media Group, Cohen Film Collection restores classic films and re-releases them theatrically. It’s vast catalogue includes the Merchant Ivory collection, of which “The Ballad of the Sad Café” is a part. Based on the 1951 novella by Carson McCullers, the film stars Vanessa Redgrave, Keith Carradine and Rod Steiger. The George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York, is currently finishing the restoration of the film, which...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan and IFC Films’ President Arianna Bocco Discuss the Shot to Represent France at the Oscars

Since winning the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival just over a month ago, French-Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan has emerged as one of the most exciting and relevant new voices of contemporary world cinema with her sophomore outing, “Happening.” Working with a tight budget, a fairly unknown lead actress (Anamaria Vartolomei) and a polarizing topic, Diwan was able to deliver a nuanced and relatable portrayal of Anne, a bright young female student determined to rise above her social upbringing who faces an unwanted pregnancy in 1960’s France — at a time when abortion was considered a crime. “Happening,” based on...
MOVIES
The Quietus

The Strange World Of… Howlin' Rain

Ethan Miller, key cosmonaut with Comets On Fire and lead grizzly dreamer in Howlin’ Rain, recounts his path to neo-psychedelic nirvana to Stevie Chick, taking in feral punk rock, doomy folk and feedback-soaked poetry readings along the way. Howlin' Rain in 2021 courtesy of Kristy Walker. “Psychedelia is the linking...
MUSIC
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
Klaus Kinski
Person
Walter Hill
Person
Keith Carradine
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen

Kathy Hilton has been the breakout star this season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Which is no small feat considering everything else that’s going on. But while we have been getting to know Kathy, her daughter Paris Hilton has long been in the spotlight. Paris is known for her partying and now Kathy is […] The post Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Has Another Great Netflix Recommendation For Horror Fans

When it comes to horror, some names are synonymous with the genre. Alfred Hitchcock, Dean Koontz, George A Romero, Wes Craven, and Anne Rice, to name a few. Another popular name in horror is Stephen King, responsible for classics like It, The Shining, Carrie, and new favorites like The Outsider and If It Bleeds. His horror style strikes hot and leaves a burn long after you’ve put down his books.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘Antlers’ Review: Scott Cooper’s Latest Is a Muddled Tale of Families and Monsters

Scott Cooper is a filmmaker who seems primarily driven by following the aftermath. In a growing filmography marked by vengeance and regret and missed chances, one common thread is that his movies are built on the way the people within them respond to the lives they’ve been dealt. Those movies also tend to play out with a certain level of unsparing brutality. Mothers watch their children murdered and brothers are slowly robbed of everything until revenge becomes the only way out. This all makes Cooper a curious candidate to helm a story like “Antlers,” a tale where a very real and tangible human story butts up against an otherworldly spiritual force.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Comfort#Vietnam War#American#National Guardsmen
BGR.com

A Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is being watched months later

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. One of the four movies of his that have been released in 2021, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
Valley News

Walter Vail’s Journey to Temecula

Rebecca Marshall Farnbach Special to Valley News Two greenhorns from the East with good business savvy cashed in on adventure and made their fortunes in frontier Arizona before one of them purchased 87,500 acres in the Temecula Valley. Walter Lennox Vail was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia in 1852, the same year Native people gathered at Apis’ adobe by Temecula Creek to sign the Treaty of Peace and Friendship. By Walter’s sixth birthday, he and his family moved to New Jersey where his father owned grain farms and a mill. Although Walter agreed to someday take over the family business, he dreamed of venturing to the West. When profits fell, Walter.
TEMECULA, CA
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Candied Comfort! DC’s Most Iconic Fall Desserts

Summer desserts are easy – a scoop of ice cream, sorbet, or gelato and everyone’s happy. But as the weather begins to cool down and the darkness creeps in earlier, you might be craving something that provides a little more comfort. Get ready to snuggle up to DC’s best sweets; we rounded up the city’s most iconic fall desserts so you can tuck in to a satisfying sweet treat. Whether your favorites are cinnamon, chai or pumpkin, grab your utensils and get your fall flavor on!
FOOD & DRINKS
IndieWire

Jerry Schatzberg Recalls Al Pacino’s ‘Ego Trip’ After ‘The Panic in Needle Park’

Move over, Clint Eastwood — the 91-year-old “Cry Macho” director isn’t the only nonagenarian American director intent on staying busy. At the age of 94, filmmaker Jerry Schatzberg hasn’t directed a movie since 2000’s “The Day the Ponies Come Back,” but still feels like he could make his swan song. “I’ve recently decided I’d really like to do one more film,” the New York-based director said in a phone interview with IndieWire last week, sounding a bit raspy but energized nonetheless. “I don’t know what it is yet.”  He added that he recently heard an interview on WNYC with author Atticus...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy