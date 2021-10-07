5 Tips for Desirable Fall Decor

It’s a new season, which means a new bookshelf aesthetic. I love refreshing my bookshelves throughout the year, whether it’s fitting in new books or adding a touch of seasonal decor as the weather changes. No surprise then, that I’ve been putting out the pumpkins and jars of candy corn. It is that time of year, after all. But finding the perfect seasonal touches isn’t always an easy task. You want pieces that are easy to switch in and out and fit in with the rest of your decor. And, personally, one of my favorite places to find unique pieces I love is Etsy. The artisan marketplace is full of incredible finds. There’s always something unique to fit your style. And the items I’ve pulled together are the perfect place for you to get started on your own seasonal bookshelf decorating journey.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 12 DAYS AGO