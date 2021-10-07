CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Family, faith preached in revived Fields of Faith

By CJ Eilers sports@vintonnewspapers.com
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtney Powell stood inside her former high school gym with hundreds of eyes laser-focused on her. The 2017 Union graduate and current University of Iowa soccer player was candid with her words: she had contemplated not coming at all. “I’ve gone through something pretty traumatic,” Powell said. “That was only...

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
stocktonsentinel.com

Fields of Faith set for Wednesday, Oct. 13th

Everyone is invited to attend the Fields of Faith event on Wednesday, October 13th at 7:30 p.m. Stockton High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be sponsoring this powerful event at Tiger Stadium. Come witness stories of faith and prayer from our young generation. (Look for the ad in this...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

The Importance of Childlike Faith

And he said: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”—Matthew 18:3–4 (NIV) When life seems out of control, instead of...
RELIGION
Psychiatric Times

A Bridge of Faith

Sometimes to find your place of tranquility, you must cross a bridge of faith... Today my friend, child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Sara Coffey, and I were corresponding via text message. She sent me a picture that was captivating. It allowed me to enter a space of tranquility and creativity.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Powell
Person
John Deere
wdhn.com

‘Field of Faith’ event meant to bring students closer to God

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In a few short weeks, the Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its annual ‘Field of Faith’ event. Student-athletes will gather at the Westgate Soccer Fields to share testimonies and personal experiences with the Lord. The event will be held on October 20, from 5:45...
RELIGION
WTVQ

Stress compounded for faith leaders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Donald Gillett is the General Minister of the Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Kentucky as well as an adjunct professor at the Lexington Theological Seminary. He’s doing research about exhaustion and burnout among pastors, especially since the pandemic hit. “I think the pandemic has exposed...
LEXINGTON, KY
Hutchinson News

Faith Notes for Oct. 2

At South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, Rev. Mike Rose is starting his fourth month as our pastor. The worship theme this Sunday is "The Walk: Study and Learning" Scriptures are Psalm 19:1-4, Luke 10:38-47, 1 Samuel 3:1-11, and Acts 9:1-6. Join us Sunday at 10:30 am, either in person or on our church FaceBook page.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Orange Leader

Faith Calendar 10.2.21

Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.
ORANGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Iowa State University#University Of Iowa#Fellowship#Union High School#Vs#Knights#Covid
guideposts.org

Infinite Faith

“The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever.”—Isaiah 40:8 (KJV) As the leaves on the trees create a brilliant display of majestic hues and then fade and fall, now is the perfect time to reflect on your infinite faith and what it means. How has it changed your life to be in God’s kingdom?
RELIGION
kiowacountyindependent.com

The Price of a Dream; Faith and Farming.

I still remember the way the sun was setting through the trees in my backyard, in April of 2018, when my husband, James, told me we had 2 weeks to move. He was a production manager on a pecan orchard in Arizona, and like most farming jobs, this one came with a house.
RELIGION
koxe.com

Rain Threat Moves Fields of Faith Event to Coliseum

Due to a good chance for rain in the forecast, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Gordon Wood Stadium, has been moved to the Brownwood Coliseum. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., event will start at 7 p.m. Former Texas Tech quarterback, Cody Hodges, will be the speaker with worship music provided by Matthew Pickard Band. Area students 7th grade and up are invited to attend free of charge.
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
wdnonline.com

Morrision: Is faith blind?

Truth is perhaps the most valuable commodity in our value system. Often, it is most difficult to find. We spare no effort to rationalize or justify our position which may be based on tradition, personal preference, pragmatism, half-truths or pure selfishness. Of course, modern thought would suggest there is no such thing as truth.
RELIGION
augustachronicle.com

Faith and Grace

God created humans and put them in a perfect environment. He gave them freedom to worship Him or rebel against Him. It was not a right but a freedom. Guess what they did. They disobeyed, which resulted in not only having a spiritual nature but also a sin nature which they freely practiced until God sent a flood because of their rebellion which destroyed all human life, except for eight people.
RELIGION
tulsapeople.com

Keeping the faith downtown

Since its founding in 1897, First Baptist Church has become an indelible aspect of downtown Tulsa’s history. Located at East Fourth Street and South Cincinnati Avenue, the structure holds a congregation of over 2,500 split between two Sunday services. “When it first started out, it was just an old-fashioned, wooden...
TULSA, OK
southeastsun.com

Faith, family, friends sustained Clark

Unwavering faith, family and friends sustained Jewnita D. Clark through her breast cancer journey. “God chose me so that I would have a testimony to help someone else.” That is what the Ozark woman says as she recounts the journey that for her began in January 2014. A routine annual...
OZARK, AL
Clayton County Register

Fields of Faith draws hundreds to Waukon High School football field to hear messages of faith ...

The Waukon Fields of Faith event celebrated its 10th year of existence on a cool, early fall evening at the Waukon High School football field Wednesday, October 6, drawing another large crowd, as evident in the photos above and below. Messages of faith and how it has impacted their own lives were shared by a series of five different speakers during the event, all of whom are pictured in the individual photos immediately below. Those messages involved the more personal local experiences presented by four area high school students that included (left to right in photos at right) Waukon High School senior Braden Hemann, Decorah High school senior Grace Bachelder, Waukon High School sophomore Philip Clocksin and MFL/MarMac High School senior Gabe McGeough, with Waukon High School senior Nick Goltz serving as emcee of the event. The featured presentation of the evening was delivered by former Major League Baseball (MLB) star Darryl Strawberry (photo at center), whose 17-year MLB career included eight All-Star selections and four World Series Championships with the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. That career and his life were later plagued with addiction, abuse, divorces, cancer, jail time and other issues before he said the Lord “called” him 14 years ago to get back to the principal teachings of the Bible and a new purpose and passion in his life serving the Lord Jesus Christ by delivering a message of hope and helping others transform their lives through the power of the gospel as he travels across the nation with his ministry, “Finding Your Way” (findingyourway.com).
WAUKON, IA
Sealy News Onlines

Faith sweeps week

Oct 6, 2021 - 19:43. The Sealy Economic Development Corporation (EDC) discussed tentative plans for improving the parking at the W. E. Hill Community Center during their regular meeting last Tuesday, Sept. 28. The board expressed concerns regarding the safety of the current parking layout and suggested possibilities for improvements.
SEALY, TX
Joplin Globe

Frankie Meyer: Microfilm and microfiche 'old faithfuls' of family research

Perhaps you remember the “good, old days” of family history research. Two favorite sources of information were transparent films called microfilm and microfiche. Microfilms are on reels, and microfiches are flat sheets. A microfilm roll could store 2,500 images, and a microfiche sheet could store 98 letter-sized pages. We researchers excitedly spent hundreds of hours searching those records.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy