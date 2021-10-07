Family, faith preached in revived Fields of Faith

The Waukon Fields of Faith event celebrated its 10th year of existence on a cool, early fall evening at the Waukon High School football field Wednesday, October 6, drawing another large crowd, as evident in the photos above and below. Messages of faith and how it has impacted their own lives were shared by a series of five different speakers during the event, all of whom are pictured in the individual photos immediately below. Those messages involved the more personal local experiences presented by four area high school students that included (left to right in photos at right) Waukon High School senior Braden Hemann, Decorah High school senior Grace Bachelder, Waukon High School sophomore Philip Clocksin and MFL/MarMac High School senior Gabe McGeough, with Waukon High School senior Nick Goltz serving as emcee of the event. The featured presentation of the evening was delivered by former Major League Baseball (MLB) star Darryl Strawberry (photo at center), whose 17-year MLB career included eight All-Star selections and four World Series Championships with the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. That career and his life were later plagued with addiction, abuse, divorces, cancer, jail time and other issues before he said the Lord “called” him 14 years ago to get back to the principal teachings of the Bible and a new purpose and passion in his life serving the Lord Jesus Christ by delivering a message of hope and helping others transform their lives through the power of the gospel as he travels across the nation with his ministry, “Finding Your Way” (findingyourway.com).

WAUKON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO