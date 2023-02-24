The talk/variety series “Real Time with Bill Maher,” hosted by Bill Maher, has been running for nearly two decades now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, HBO has already renewed the series to continue through 2024 and Season 21. So don’t expect Maher to leave airwaves anytime soon.

Fans of the show may be wondering – is “Real Time with Bill Maher” new tonight? Yes, there is a new episode on March 3 airing at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Vermont Senator, former Democratic presidential candidate, and author of the new book “It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism,” Bernie Sanders. This week’s panel discussion includes John Heilemann, host and executive producer of Showtime’s “The Circus” and host of the podcast “Hell & High Water with John Heilemann”; and actor, comedian and host of “Stay Free with Russell Brand,” Russell Brand.

The last new episode, which you can stream on HBO Max, features a one-on-one interview with Malcolm Nance, counterterrorism expert and New York Times bestselling author of “They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency.” The panel discussion includes pollster and host of SiriusXM’s “The Trendline with Kristen Soltis Anderson,” Kristen Soltis Anderson; and Democratic strategist, scholar at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, and CNN political contributor, Paul Begala.

Additional previous episodes of the show are streaming on HBO Max.

The executive producers of “Real Time with Bill Maher” are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.