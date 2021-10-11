CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Horrifying body camera footage shows Ohio police dragging paraplegic man by his hair

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqVVV_0cLgG7TK00

Disturbing body camera footage appears to show police officers dragging a paralysed man out of his car by his hair.

Clifford Owensby, a paraplegic Black man, was driving on West Grand Avenue in Dayton, Ohio on 30 September when police stopped him.

In bodycam footage obtained by WHIO News , a Dayton police officer can be heard ordering Mr Owensby to step out of his car. Mr Owensby replies that he can’t because of his disability.

“I cannot step out. I’m a paraplegic,” he says.

An argument then ensues, and Mr Owensby asks the officer to call over his “white shirt”, meaning his supervisor.

“Here’s the thing, I’m going to pull you out and then I’ll call a white shirt,” the officer replies. “Because you’re getting out of the car. That’s not an option. You’re getting out of this car, so you can cooperate and get out of the car, or I will drag you out of the car. Do you see your two options here?”

Mr Owensby asks again that the officer call his supervisor. At that point, the officer – and possibly a second officer as well – appear to drag Mr Owensby out of the vehicle by his arm, and then by his hair.

Mr Owensby screams in pain.

“Somebody help!” he shouts. “I’m a paraplegic!”

The police then handcuff Mr Owensby as he lies on the pavement, screaming.

The incident has sparked outrage online. Ben Crump, a lawyer who frequently represents Black clients in police brutality cases, called the officers’ actions “unacceptable”.

“Dayton PD pulled over Clifford Owensby & violently PULLED him out of the vehicle after learning that he was a paraplegic who couldn’t use his legs,” Mr Crump tweeted . “Cops SHOULD treat citizens with respect. Instead, police had no regard for the wellbeing of this man.”

The Dayton Police Department says it is investigating the incident.

“The investigation will include the review of any policies and training when encountering these situations,” the department told the Dayton Daily News . “We ask the public to please be patient while all of the facts are gathered so we may have a clear understanding of what occurred and why in order to make informed decisions and continue to improve services.”

On Twitter, Interim Chief Matt Carper added that the department was working to improve its training of officers.

“We recognise that we would all like to see interactions between citizens and police officers handled professionally, cooperatively, and safely,” Mr Carper said. “We need to do better, and this can be done by further developing the mutual respect and accountability necessary to make our City safer.”

Mr Owensby himself has also spoken out about what happened.

“I just feel like they were wrong for doing what they were doing, and I couldn’t believe what was happening to me,” he told WHIO .

He also says he is still in pain from the altercation, which he says aggravated an old back injury.

The Independent has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for additional comment, but has not heard back yet.

Comments / 17

Related
Shine My Crown

Body of Missing Black Woman Found in Unused Police Van

A community in Huntsville, Alabama, wants answers after the body of a Black woman was found dead inside a police van parked outside the law enforcement offices. The body of Christina Nance, 29, was discovered by a police officer walking to the parking lot at around 9.15 am on Thursday outside the Huntsville Public Safety Complex. The police said that the van was last used in March to transport evidence approved for destruction from cleared cases.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Daily Beast

Disturbing Bystander Video Shows Cops Stand By as Dog Mauls Black Man

A Missouri police department has had to explain their actions after cell phone footage showed three cops seemingly allowing their police dog to bite a Black man while he was under arrest. Police claim that the man, who was suspected of breaking into a business, wouldn’t comply, but the bystander’s...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Crump
La Crosse Tribune

Police Officer Caught on Camera

Madison Police are investigating the officer in this video. The audio has been removed because it includes profanities and unverified allegations.
MADISON, WI
brproud.com

Police officer consoles 1-year-old after parents overdose in vehicle

FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (BRPROUD) – The Fayetteville Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen last week. Upon arrival officers found two parents who had overdosed in a vehicle. At the same time officers were arresting those two parents, Officer Sheeley can be seen consoling their one-year-old child. A grandparent...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Body Cam#Whio News#Dayton Pd
Centre Daily

Human body parts found during raid on drug house, Ohio cops say. ‘Truly sinister’

A drug bust has led to a murder investigation in Ohio after a SWAT team discovered human body parts inside a Columbus home, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members scoured the two-story house in Columbus Wednesday morning as part of “an ongoing investigation.” Deputies arrested two people inside the home before finding evidence of “what appears to be a truly sinister crime,” FCSO said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTN

Dayton Police release report on incident involving paraplegic man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a physical incident involving Dayton Police and a Dayton man, the police department is providing a community incident report and more details in an effort to shed light on the widely-shared video. The incident happened September 30 around 12:30 p.m. on the 1900 Block of...
DAYTON, OH
The Independent

Police officer charged after video appears to show him stomp on Black man’s head

A police officer has been charged after bodycam footage appears to show him stomping on a Black man’s head in Indianapolis, Indiana. The white officer, 43-year-old Sergeant Eric Huxley, has been charged with two felonies after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage this week. Sgt Huxley has spent 14 years on the police force and has now been charged with official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury.Video footage appears to show that Sgt Huxley stomped on the head of a handcuffed homeless man, 39-year-old Jermaine Vaughn, during an arrest. The officer’s actions are also being...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

The Independent

288K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy