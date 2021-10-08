Funeral at Union Cemetery interrupted by shooting, no injuries reported

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A funeral at Union Cemetery on Friday was abruptly interrupted by a shooting, leaving a family in shock and afraid.

Police were called shortly after 2 p.m. to the cemetery on Potomac Avenue and blocked off a southeast portion of the grounds with crime scene tape. The funeral was ongoing for a woman in her 60s. No injuries were reported, according to BPD. Funeral attendee Cleo Dixon recounts the moments the gunfire started.

“People started falling down, laying down,” Dixon said. “We got old people, children, we got kids, you know what I am saying? No respect. I was looking around to see if anyone was hit, terrified.”

At the time of the incident, several area schools were placed on lockdowns but those have been lifted. Union Cemetery said the interrupted funeral and all other ceremonies scheduled for Friday went on as planned with BPD as a watchful eye as a safety precaution.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 61-327-7111.