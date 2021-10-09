CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

8 AUGUSTA DRIVE, SOUTHERN PINES, NC 28387

Open House:

8 Augusta Drive

Southern Pines, NC 28387

$975,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 4 | 1

Sq. Ft. Range: 4500 - 4999

Type: Single Family Home

Listing #208262

Magnificent golf-front brick home In MidSouth Club. Two stories with lower level walkout. Professional photos soon. Move in ready, perhaps better than that. This award winning home has been remodeled and redecorated to the highest of finishes and standards. New doors, hvac, flooring, roof, master bath, ,window treatments, decking and patio . See the floor plan in documents.Main level screened porch with excellent golf vista. Large rear deck for relaxing and enjoying. Lower level is made for entertaining with billiard room, great room with built in bar and covered outdoor patio.

Property Features

Location Information

County: Moore

MLS Area: SO Pines

Latitude: 35.190887

Longitude: -79.42702

Subdivision: Mid South Club

Directions: Enter MidSouth. Proceed straight from gatehouse on Palmer to Augusta Dr. Right on Augusta Dr, house is fourth on the right.

Interior Features

Master Bedroom Description: 1st Floor Level, Walk In Closet

Full Baths: 4

1/2 Baths: 1

Dining Room Description: Formal

Family Room Description: Wet Bar

Living Room Description: Cathedral Ceiling, Fireplace

Kitchen Description: Granite Countertops, Informal Dining Area, Island

Fireplace Description: One, Propane Logs Convey

Heating & Cooling: Central Air, Electric, Heat Pump, Propane Tank Owned

Heating Fuel: Electric

Floors: Carpet, Tile, Wood

Water Heater: Electric, Multiple Units

Approximate Size (Sq. Ft.): 0

Exterior Features

Style: Traditional

Stories: Below Grade, Two

Exterior: Balcony, Covered Patio, Deck, Garage Door Opener, Insulated Windows, Irrigation System, Screened Porch, Storm Windows

Siding: Brick

Foundation: Basement

Roof: Composition

Septic or Sewer: Public Sewer

Water: Public

Garage Spaces: 2

Driveway: Paved

Has Golf Course: Yes

Land Description: Golf Front

Lot Size in Acres: 0

Road Description: Private Paved, Private Rd. Maint. Agr.

Additional Information

Property Type: SFR

Property SubType: Single Family

Year Built: 1999

Status: Active

Taxes: City Tax Amount 2293.00; County Tax Amount 2924.00

Garage Description: 2 Attached Garage

$ per month

Year Fixed. % Interest Rate.

Principal + Interest: $

Monthly Tax: $

Monthly Insurance: $

Based on a fully amortized fixed rate loan. Ask your agent for the tax rates in your area. Insurance estimate is based on an average cost, your final premium cost will be determined by the type of coverage you select. This program only provides an estimate.

Comments / 0

 

Southern Pines, NC
