8 AUGUSTA DRIVE, SOUTHERN PINES, NC 28387
8 Augusta Drive
Southern Pines, NC 28387
$975,000
Beds: 6
Baths: 4 | 1
Sq. Ft. Range: 4500 - 4999
Type: Single Family Home
Listing #208262
Magnificent golf-front brick home In MidSouth Club. Two stories with lower level walkout. Professional photos soon. Move in ready, perhaps better than that. This award winning home has been remodeled and redecorated to the highest of finishes and standards. New doors, hvac, flooring, roof, master bath, ,window treatments, decking and patio . See the floor plan in documents.Main level screened porch with excellent golf vista. Large rear deck for relaxing and enjoying. Lower level is made for entertaining with billiard room, great room with built in bar and covered outdoor patio.
Property Features
Location Information
County: Moore
MLS Area: SO Pines
Latitude: 35.190887
Longitude: -79.42702
Subdivision: Mid South Club
Directions: Enter MidSouth. Proceed straight from gatehouse on Palmer to Augusta Dr. Right on Augusta Dr, house is fourth on the right.
Interior Features
Master Bedroom Description: 1st Floor Level, Walk In Closet
Full Baths: 4
1/2 Baths: 1
Dining Room Description: Formal
Family Room Description: Wet Bar
Living Room Description: Cathedral Ceiling, Fireplace
Kitchen Description: Granite Countertops, Informal Dining Area, Island
Fireplace Description: One, Propane Logs Convey
Heating & Cooling: Central Air, Electric, Heat Pump, Propane Tank Owned
Heating Fuel: Electric
Floors: Carpet, Tile, Wood
Water Heater: Electric, Multiple Units
Approximate Size (Sq. Ft.): 0
Exterior Features
Style: Traditional
Stories: Below Grade, Two
Exterior: Balcony, Covered Patio, Deck, Garage Door Opener, Insulated Windows, Irrigation System, Screened Porch, Storm Windows
Siding: Brick
Foundation: Basement
Roof: Composition
Septic or Sewer: Public Sewer
Water: Public
Garage Spaces: 2
Driveway: Paved
Has Golf Course: Yes
Land Description: Golf Front
Lot Size in Acres: 0
Road Description: Private Paved, Private Rd. Maint. Agr.
Additional Information
Property Type: SFR
Property SubType: Single Family
Year Built: 1999
Status: Active
Taxes: City Tax Amount 2293.00; County Tax Amount 2924.00
Garage Description: 2 Attached Garage
