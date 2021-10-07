CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Taylor – Slipknot May Release New Music ‘In the Next Month or So’

By Graham Hartmann
 5 days ago
Get ready, maggots… new Slipknot music may be coming before the end of 2021. In a new interview with Eddie Trunk, Corey Taylor revealed fans shouldn’t be surprised if they hear a fresh Slipknot track “in the next month or so.”. You may remember Slipknot surprise-releasing “All Out Life” on...

