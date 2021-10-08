CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribbean Culture Celebrations Kick Off At Miami Carnival Amid Strict COVID-19 Rules

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture starting Friday as the revelry and merriment of the Miami Carnival returns.

The event is being held at the Tamiami Park/Miami Dade County Fairgrounds, located at 10901 SW 24th St.

Doors open Friday at 5:00 p.m. Saturday it runs from 7:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

It’s a famous and unique event that celebrates Caribbean culture, but last year, the event was virtual due to COVID-19.

Now, Miami Carnival will have people from all over the world returning to enjoy the festivities but John Beckford, who heads the marketing and sponsorship, knows the pandemic isn’t over.

There are strict COVID protocols in place.

“It’s just something you got to do, at the end of the day there’s this need for the human connection,” said Beckford. “Come together but under the protocols that we’ve set-up.”

Those protocols include always wearing a mask. But that’s not all. Regardless of your vaccination status, you also need proof of a negative PCR test taken no earlier than Oct. 6. And if you don’t have one, you can get one there in about 15 minutes.

There will also be temperature checks at entrance points.

“But again if 30,000 people wait to get a test done and wait 15 minutes to half an hour to get that done you can just imagine you’re gonna have a wait period there,” said Beckford.

While there might be lines, if it works well, this could help shape the way big events are done in the future.

The area around Tamiami Park/Youth Fairgrounds will have heavy traffic congestion the entire weekend for this event. Please use an alternate route to avoid being delayed in getting to your destination.

