The Nation’s First Black-Owned Distillery Will Be Making Its Way To The Skies With New Delta Partnership
Delta Airlines partners with America’s first Black-owned distillery to bring new spirit selections to domestic flights. Your flying experience just got a major upgrade. Starting this month, Delta will offer Du Nord’s Foundation Vodka on all domestic flights. The distillery, which is based in Minneapolis and is the first Black-owned distillery in the United States, has partnered with Delta to serve its Foundation Vodka.www.essence.com
