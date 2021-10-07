UpBots Launches UpBots V.2: Celebrates With Airdrops, Contests, And Giveaways

The crypto space is constantly evolving as the market keeps breaking new grounds and integrating more users. In fact, the crypto market capitalization is currently sitting at $2.4 trillion. According to a report by the IMARC Group, the crypto market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.8%. With such massive growth, exchanges and the “picks and shovels” businesses of crypto are in a great position to benefit from such market size. There are quite a number of platforms for crypto transactions and trading.