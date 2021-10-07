CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberty County, TX

Chamber makes big changes

By Russell Payne
thevindicator.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the retirement of Mary Anne Campbell, the local Chamber has undergone several changes in a short time, with the recent hiring of new Chamber President Jennifer Chavira and Director of Communication Allie VanDeventer Smart, to a complete overhaul of the offices, including major technological upgrades, now the Chamber is undergoing an even more significant change that will signal a new era with a new name; the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce.

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Liberty County, TX
Government
City
Cleveland, TX
County
Liberty County, TX
City
Dayton, TX
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber#Liberty#Open House#Prosperity Bank#Ambassadors Program

Comments / 0

Community Policy