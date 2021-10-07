Chamber makes big changes
Since the retirement of Mary Anne Campbell, the local Chamber has undergone several changes in a short time, with the recent hiring of new Chamber President Jennifer Chavira and Director of Communication Allie VanDeventer Smart, to a complete overhaul of the offices, including major technological upgrades, now the Chamber is undergoing an even more significant change that will signal a new era with a new name; the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce.www.thevindicator.com
