Hardin, TX

TVE Trail Ride this weekend

By Russell Payne
thevindicator.com
 7 days ago

After a year of cancelations and delays of everything under the sun, the end of the wait for the Trinity Valley Exposition’s return is fast approaching. A slew of events is kicking off this weekend, with the 2021 edition of the TVE Trail Ride, Oct. 8-10, and the TVE Team Roping event on Sat., Oct 9 at the forefront. The big annual trail ride will take place over the weekend, beginning Friday afternoon in Hardin, as trail riders set up camp. Sign-ups will start at 4 pm, and the camp is located at 1296 CR 2094, Liberty, TX. The cost to ride in this year’s event is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12, while those six and under ride free. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

www.thevindicator.com

