CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Eagles edge Braves for fourth straight win in PRC

nymdispatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYM improves to 12-4 overall with five wins last week. New York Mills improved to 4-0 in the Park Region Conference and 12-4 overall with a 5-1 record last week. The Eagles opened the week with a 3-0 win over Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, before securing a 3-0 win over Menahga in conference action on Thursday.

nymdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Atlanta

Atlanta Braves Fans React To Game 3 Win Against Milwaukee Brewers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Support for the Atlanta Braves was real at Truist Park, with standing room only inside the stadium on October 11, 2021. However, fans outside at The Battery didn’t need any tickets to show their team spirit, as they watched the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers on the big screen for Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Not everyone had Columbus Day off, but you couldn’t tell by the crowd of fans entering Truist Park. “I am so glad to be here for standing room only. All I want to do is watch the game....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Prc#The Eagles#Titans#Nym#Menahga#Fertile Beltrami#Win E Mac#Battle Lake 25 12#Mairyn
Mitchellrepublic.com

Parkston dominates Kimball/White Lake for fourth straight win

PARKSTON — Led by a pair of touchdowns and more than 160 total yards from running back Cole Prunty, Class 9AA No. 5 Parkston rolled to a 35-7 home win over Kimball/White Lake on Friday night. Prunty had 10 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown, along with a 37-yard...
PARKSTON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Citizen Tribune

Walters State sweeps Chattanooga State for fourth straight win

During their first meeting against Chattanooga State this season on Sept. 14, the Walters State volleyball team needed all five sets to come out with their first district win of the season against the Lady Tigers. A lot has changed in just two weeks time. On Wednesday night, the Lady...
SPORTS
Newsbug.info

Rebels win rematch with Frontier, earn fourth straight MWC title

CHALMERS — South Newton’s Midwest Conference streak was on the line Monday night, Oct. 4, at Frontier. Pride and revenge were on the minds of the Lady Rebels as well after the Falcons beat South Newton in a tournament game in August. But the stage was much bigger in the...
CHALMERS, IN
Star-Herald

Mustangs hold off Bridgeport to earn fourth straight win

BRIDGEPORT - It was far from easy, but the Gordon-Rushville High School football team ran its winning streak to four straight in a game that was highlighted by plenty of offensive fireworks on Friday evening in Bridgeport. The Mustangs, who bolted to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, ended...
BRIDGEPORT, NE
yourpickenscounty.com

Adjustments key in Daniel’s fourth straight win over rival Seneca

CENTRAL — After running through their non-conference slate, the Daniel Lions entered region play on Friday against rival Seneca and. with just a touchdown lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Lions seemed. like they might be in real trouble for the first time on the short season. With time...
SENECA, SC
Chronicle

Red-Hot Mossyrock Wins Fourth Straight in Sweep of Willapa Valley

Mossyrock proved they were the better Vikings in a straight-set victory over Willapa Valley (25-6, 25-16, 25-16) in Menlo in 1B Columbia Valley League action on Tuesday. The victory extends Mossy’s win streak to four games and the Vikings are now a perfect 4-0 in league play. Outside hitter Paige...
MOSSYROCK, WA
goeags.com

No. 6 Eagles Mount Fourth Quarter Comeback in Win over No. 4 Montana

It was another instant classic between the Eastern Washington University football team and the University of Montana tonight (Oct. 2) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. The No. 6 Eagles were down 21-10 entering the final quarter of play and outscored the Grizzlies 24-7 in the final 15 minutes to win 34-28. With the victory, Eastern Washington improves to 5-0 (2-0 Big Sky Conference) on the year, equaling its best start in program history since 1984, and handing Montana its first loss of the year (3-1, 1-1). "It was one of those classic, in the moment games that is an instant classic right away. At the end of the day, there were a lot of plays on both sides of the ball between two awesome teams. We were playing on our home field with awesome fans on both sides. Like I've said many times, it's unfortunate that somebody has to lose in this game. We knew it was going to be back-and-forth and they had the upper hand in the first half. We kind of held it together, and our defense played outstanding and the offense got points when they needed to get points," said head coachAaron Best. "We gave up the late kick return to kind of give the game a little bit more of a twist when we were up 10, and they grabbed momentum at that point. Again, number three (Eric Barriere) without a doubt showed why he's the best player in America at our level. There's no argument, there is zero argument. We heard all week that they'd only given up two touchdowns and our guys were up for the challenge. At the end of the day, when those things are said, those don't go on the bulletin board those things are just remembered."
MONTANA STATE
hudsonvalley360.com

H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Bluehawks roll to fourth straight win

HUDSON — Jordan Moon rushed for 70 yards and two scores on just three carries, returned three punts for 76 yards, picked off a pass and recovered a fumble to highlight Hudson’s 67-6 victory over Catskill/Cairo-Durham in Friday’s Class C South Division game at Hudson High School. Hudson is now...
HUDSON, NY
Hays Post

🏈TMP records fourth straight shutout in win over Mustangs

HAYS – The TMP-Marian defense collected it fourth shutout in-a-row and the Monarchs passing game showed up in a big way as they knocked off the Southwestern Heights Mustangs 41-0 Friday at Lewis Field in Hays. Both teams got off to a slow start with a scoreless first quarter but...
HAYS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy