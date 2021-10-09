Soft Launch of Online Sports Betting, Gaming in CT to Begin Next Week
The state has announced that a seven-day soft launch of online sports betting and gaming will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The Department of Consumer Protection announced Friday that the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Meohan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe may begin a soft launch Tuesday for their online wagering programs. Once the soft launch is complete, online gaming can open statewide. There will be certain restrictions during the soft launch period.www.nbcconnecticut.com
