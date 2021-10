Oskaloosa’s girls swimming team placed second in a four team meet in Keokuk Monday (10/4). The Indians finished nine points behind first place Williamsburg. Osky’s 400 freestyle relay team of Callie Lindgren, Gwyneth Utterback, Emma Adams and Grace Moore finished in first place. Grace Moore also finished second in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Callie Lindgren was second in both the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Gwyneth Utterback was second in the 200 freestyle. And the Indians’ 200 medley relay team of Shannon Linder, Emma Adams, Grace Moore and Callie Lindgren also placed second. Oskaloosa will have its only home meet of the season Thursday night (10/7) at the Mahaska County Y and that will get under way at 7:00.

