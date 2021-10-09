Fresno school moves to virtual learning for 10 days due to COVID-19 outbreak

A Fresno elementary school that serves special needs students has been forced to close after a number of COVID-19 infections involving campus staff.

A spokesperson for Fresno Unified said administrators learned about a fourth positive case impacting Addicott Elementary in east central Fresno.

Out of an abundance of caution for students and staff and consulting with the county health department, administrators decided to closed Addicott for the next 10 days so classrooms and the campus can be deep cleaned.

Starting Monday, students will receive virtual instruction and the school will notify parents of any changes.