Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) raised the prospect on Monday that Steve Bannon would be sentenced to jail if he refused to testify before the House committee investigating Jan 6. MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian, who was filling in for Stephanie Ruhle, noted in a morning interview with Raskin that Bannon was refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena on the basis of executive privilege, which empowers presidential staffers to defy Congress. Bannon left the White House in August 2017, more than three years before January’s unrest in Washington, D.C.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO