RAMBLIN ROUND: The Stones: Rolling around America

While checking out some music the other night I happened upon a video clip that had just been put up of the Rolling Stones performing live on Sept. 30, 2021, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A still frame image touting the video appeared to be of fairly good quality — and said clip was of one of the Stones' best songs,so I decided to give it a click.

At first, I felt an initial disappointment as it took me to another still photo of Stones' singer Mick Jagger. leaving me to wonder if this would be another of those videos that shows a picture of the performing artist while providing an audio soundtrack only. Not to complain too much, because some of those have some great sound, but I had been pumped to see Mick, Keef, Ron and the rest of the boys, in action.

However, the still photo remained onscreen for only a few seconds, then the image morphed into the Stones onstage, with Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood, standing nearly together, before Richards and Wood broke into that famous guitar riff to kick off "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

Wow! Not only did this particular video have an excellent visual quality, it captured the sound of the band, too. As Jagger sang the lyrics, he went into all sorts of moves — hey, that's totally expected of the guy who had a song written about him called "Moves Likes Jagger," right?

The stage in Charlotte included a long catwalk that extended from the main stage into the audience, as Jagger danced, skipped, ran, hopped, crouched and did just about every other move in his vast physical repertoire. All the time he moved, he continually nailed the songs' vocals.

Meanwhile, back on the main stage, Richards and Wood pounded out the song's heavy riff, with Woods taking the treble-string solo as the song neared its end.

As the song concluded to an avalanche of whoops, hollers, claps and cheers from the packed stadium, Jagger seemed only slightly winded, pretty impressive for the 78-year-old singer after such a physical performance. But wait. I had the impression from the way the band stood together before they tore into "Jumpin' Jack Flash" that it been the concert's opening song. I've since learned it was the last song of the band's 17-song regular set, before returning for a two-song encore!

Not only Jagger, but the 77-year old Keith Richards and youngster Ron Wood, at 74, had already been onstage performing for more than two hours before they ripped into "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

I really don't care what kind of moves singers and musicians make while performing; I'm more interested in how they sound. But Mick, Keef and the boys — plus a gal, backup singer Sasha Allen, who shines during the "Gimme Shelter" encore — looked more energized on the current tour than they did, say, during their Steel Wheels Tour of 1989-90.

Maybe they're just glad to be playing live again after the pandemic put the brakes on many live performances in 2020. As The Who have sang, I can't explain.

After watching the Stones exuberant performance of "Jumpin' Jack Flash" in Charlotte, I caught clips of some of the other songs they played that night — powerful performances all.

During their current American tour, the Stones are playing to wildly enthusiastic audiences and garnering rave reviews at every stop. On all the clips I've seen from various cities, they are totally engaged. With this energy level, they could keep performing for who knows how many years if they want.

The Stones are pounding out hit after hit, Opening in Charlotte with "Street Fighting Man"and dropping plenty of other fave raves along the way, including "Tumbling Dice," "Miss You," "Let It Bleed," "You Can't Always Get What You Want" and others.

Of course, the elephant on the stage during the current tour is Steve Jordan, who's playing drums for the Stones, due to the unfortunate passing of the Stones' longtime drummer, Charlie Watts, on Aug. 24.

Lest anyone think the other Stones were too callous in so quickly replacing Watts and kick-starting the resumption of their American No Filters Tour, Watts himself had announced before his passing that he was too ill to play during the then-upcoming tour, and he gave his blessing to Jordan to take his place behind the drums. At the time, the band's many fans were no doubt hoping that Watts would rejoin the Stones as soon as his health allowed.

Jordan is not some newbie to the guys in the Stones, having performed many times with Keith Richards, playing as a member of Keef's band the X-Pensive Winos, a side project for Richards while the Stones were on a performing and recording hiatus. (Word is the band got it's name by polishing off multiple bottles of Richards' expensive wines while hanging out at his home.)

Not only did Jordan perform with Richards as a member of the X-Pensive Winos, he's played drums for the band Richards handpicked to join him onstage to back Chuck Berry in the house band for the movie "Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll" filmed in 1986 at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

During the Charlotte performance and other stops along the current tour that have been captured on video, Jordan made an admirable contribution to the Stones' sound, as much as we always miss Charlie Watts.

The Stones won't be coming to Oklahoma during their current tour, but they are stopping at a couple of cities for performances at our neighbor to the south.

They're set to perform Nov. 2 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas; then, later in the month the Stones are scheduled to circle back to Austin to wind up their American tour on Nov. 20.

During a previous performance in Austin, the Stones pulled out a surprise for their audience — not a deep cut from one of their albums, or even a cover of one of the Chicago blues standards they all love so much.

Nope, it was a song that showed they totally got the Austin scene by performing a Waylon Jennings classic.

"It don't matter who's in Austin," Jagger sang, "Bob Wills is still the king."

