Los Angeles, CA

Recipes from refugees and asylum seekers: Bill Addison reviews Flavors from Afar

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beauty of Los Angeles is that one doesn’t have to travel far to taste flavors from around the world. This week, Bill Addison visits Little Ethiopia, where Flavors from Afar opened in March 2020. Addison calls the concept “unique and rewardingly daunting.” An extension of the Tiyya Foundation, whose mission is to assist families of refugees, immigrants, and displaced indigenous communities through various services, the restaurant is an arm of the organization, which features global dishes from a different cook every month. In the past year, they have highlighted cuisine from Guatemala, Palestine, Kenya, Venezuela, and Somalia. October features dishes from Chechnya.

