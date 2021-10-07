Best gaming Halloween costumes | Among Us, Fortnite, and more

After another disappointing finish at the 2021 World Championship, the LCL’s Unicorns of Love has moved on from its entire League of Legends roster. This marks the start of a new beginning for these players, especially with four of the five members having played with the organization for two years. The newest member of the team is AD carry Argonavt, who joined this past summer. But he’ll also have to find a new home for the upcoming 2022 campaign.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO