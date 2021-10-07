CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best gaming Halloween costumes | Among Us, Fortnite, and more

By Davi Braid
Cover picture for the articleAs Halloween approaches, it’s time to start scouring the internet to find the most creative and fun costumes to wear during this fashion-fun holiday. And what better way to show your love of video games than by dressing up as your favorite gaming character, game, or peripheral? It’s Halloween, so be the gaming character you love instead of controlling it! It’s not every day that we receive compliments for walking around dressed as a Mortal Kombat ninja, a Final Fantasy boss, or a fan-favorite controller.

