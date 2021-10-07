CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberty, TX

Liberty Street Car Rally: Cars, coffee & more

By Ron. W. Blake
thevindicator.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over six years cofounders Danny and Margaret Lollar, owners of On Time Antiques, have hosted a monthly car show on the 2nd Saturday at the Courthouse Square in downtown Liberty. According to Danny, inspired by years of organizing an annual major car show in Houston benefiting Veterans, the Lollar‘s wanted to bring their love of the hobby and the passion folks have for old cars to their new home in Liberty. Starting during a driving rain storm in May 2015 with only two cars, Danny’s 1967 Chevrolet El Camino and David Waller’s 1965 Mustang, the show has since never been canceled for rain, sleet, snow, Texas heat, hurricanes or Covid.

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Hardin, TX
City
Liberty, TX
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Automobile#Ford Thunderbird#Car Show#Time Antiques#Veterans#Chevrolet El Camino#Mustang#Covid#Driver

Comments / 0

Community Policy