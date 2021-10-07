Liberty Street Car Rally: Cars, coffee & more

For over six years cofounders Danny and Margaret Lollar, owners of On Time Antiques, have hosted a monthly car show on the 2nd Saturday at the Courthouse Square in downtown Liberty. According to Danny, inspired by years of organizing an annual major car show in Houston benefiting Veterans, the Lollar‘s wanted to bring their love of the hobby and the passion folks have for old cars to their new home in Liberty. Starting during a driving rain storm in May 2015 with only two cars, Danny’s 1967 Chevrolet El Camino and David Waller’s 1965 Mustang, the show has since never been canceled for rain, sleet, snow, Texas heat, hurricanes or Covid.