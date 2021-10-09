Goldthwaite missing teen advises he’s safe, but whereabouts remain unknown
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office posted the following information on Facebook Friday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public that runaway Cutter Baird has made contact with multiple individuals and has made the statement that he is OK. Cutter was last seen by family on September 26th, 2021 walking away from his residence located on Mills County Road 232.www.brownwoodnews.com
