PT. REYES (KPIX) — Water is in short supply everywhere, but in Pt. Reyes Station in West Marin County, the water they do have is becoming increasingly salty. Now, some residents are having to tote their water home by hand. About 1,800 residents living in or near Pt. Reyes Station are being warned not to drink or cook with tap water because of elevated levels of salt. It doesn’t come as a surprise to those who have been living with it for a year now. “Last year I started drinking the water, not knowing it was salty,” said resident Peggy Day. “The...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO